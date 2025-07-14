James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, is flying high in theaters. The film marks the beginning of the newly reimagined DC Universe. It is being admired by both critics and audiences, boasting an 83% critics’ score and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But what was the performance that caught James Gunn’s attention and convinced him that David Corenswet was the right choice as the Man of Steel? Surprisingly, it wasn’t a superhero film or an action epic; it was a supporting role in a critically acclaimed psychological horror movie. Read on to discover the film that helped David Corenswet land one of the most significant roles of his career.

The Unexpected Role That Got David Corenswet Cast As Superman

According to a report by CBR, James Gunn revealed in a recent interview that during the same time when he was casting for Superman, he saw Ti West’s 2022 horror film Pearl, in which David Corenswet played the supporting role of a projectionist. Impressed by his performance, James Gunn looked up David Corenswet on IMDb and immediately reached out to him to test for the role. And the rest is history.

What Was Pearl All About?

Directed by Ti West, the horror movie is the second entry in his X film series and is the origin story of the titular antagonist played by Mia Goth. Set in 1918, the film follows a young woman who lives on a secluded farm in Texas with her strict mother and ailing father. She dreams of becoming a famous star and escaping her boring life. But when things don’t go her way, her frustration turns into anger, and she begins to lose control in scary and violent ways.

Pearl – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film starring David Corenswet holds an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X — and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance.” Moreover, Pearl has a user rating of 7/10 on IMDb.

Where To Watch Pearl?

The film, which has a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes, is currently available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar. In the US, it is streaming on HBO Max.

Pearl Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Hanks Passed On A Role That Catapulted Tom Cruise Into Iconic Stardom — You’ll Never Guess Which One

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News