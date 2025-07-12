James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet, is off to a strong start, earning praise from both critics and audiences, with an 82% critics’ score and an impressive 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the years, the iconic DC superhero has headlined several live-action films, portrayed by stars like Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill. But how does James Gunn’s take on the Man of Steel compare to those earlier films when it comes to IMDb ratings, specifically ones where Superman plays a lead or major role? And where does it rank among them? Longtime DC fans might be in for a surprise. Let’s take a look.

#SupermanMovie Is one of the best superhero films ever made. When you are watching it, you feel like you’re witnessing film history right before your eyes. From pure action spectacle, TOP tier editing, to an AMAZING musical score. It has it all, you NEED this movie pic.twitter.com/1OBGag80rI — deo (@frickyuu) July 12, 2025

James Gunn’s Superman Vs. Earlier Superman Movies – IMDb Ratings Compared

Here’s how James Gunn’s Superman reboot stacks up against previous live-action films featuring the Man of Steel, based on IMDb user ratings:

Superman (1978) – 7.4/10 Superman II (1980) – 6.8/10 Superman III (1983) – 5/10 Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) – 3.7/10 Superman Returns (2006) – 6.1/10 Man of Steel (2013) – 7.1/10 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – 6.4/10 Justice League (2017) – 6/10 Superman (2025) – 7.7/10

As you can see, James Gunn’s Superman (2025) currently holds a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb, making it the highest-rated live-action Superman film in which the character plays a lead or major role. Close behind are Christopher Reeve’s beloved Superman (1978) at 7.4/10, followed by Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) at 7.1/10. Whether the latest film retains its top spot remains to be seen as more users continue to cast their votes.

What’s James Gunn’s Superman About

James Gunn’s Superman ostensibly focuses on a young Clark Kent (David Corenswet) during his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. When Lex Luthor tries to malign his public image, Superman must rise to the challenge and prove himself as Earth’s true protector. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among others.

Superman Trailer

