Sofia Vergara is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood who has been a part of the friendly-family comedy films in the animated genre for years. Since the early 2010s, she has been voicing characters in animated movies. Vergara has been a part of films like Escape from Planet Earth, The Emoji Movie, and Koati. However, her most famous and biggest film has been Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 was released in the theatres in 2024. As per reports, it garnered almost $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and according to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $969 million. After ruling the theatres, it is once again on the news for trending on the OTT platform. Why? Scroll ahead to read on.

Why Despicable Me 4 Is Trending On Netflix?

One of the biggest hits of 2024, Despicable Me 4, featuring Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Madison Polan, and Joey King, is continuing to enjoy a successful ride on Netflix. In the movie, Sofia Vergara can be seen in the supporting character, Valentina. Despite being in the supporting role, her performance grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers.

Things just got a little more despicable. DM4 hits theaters July 3. pic.twitter.com/7KcAMJfB3w — Minions (@Minions) January 28, 2024

Now, the animated movie is ruling the streaming charts. According to FlixPatrol, Despicable Me 4 is trending at No. 9 among the Top 10 list on Netflix in the United States. The fourth installment of the film franchise has been available on Netflix since February. Although it topped the global charts for weeks after coming on the OTT platform, it died down after some time. However, it seems the movie has picked up the pace again in July 2025.

The fourth film continues to unwrap the story of the now reformed supervillain Gru (Steve Carell), who has three girls, one wife, and a little boy. Gru has found ways to work on himself for the better since the first movie. But his enemies are waiting to attack him and his family. This film introduces Maxime and Valentina – the two antagonists who have been voiced by Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara, respectively. Gru and Maxime began with just being rivals, but in this film, they become true enemies.

Despicable Me 4 is a movie that you can watch with your kids and family members. It’s entertaining, intriguing, and the action sequences will keep you on the edge of your seat. Most importantly, this film teaches you the values and what it means to be a family. You will either laugh at them or with them from beginning to end. Each of the voice actors beautifully portrays the characters, and it is they who make this film more realistic.

If you haven’t watched it yet, it’s the right time to stream it on Netflix as it’s already trending.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Superman: Why Is Henry Cavill Not Part Of James Gunn’s New DC Movie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News