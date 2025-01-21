When Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton were seen dining together in New York, it didn’t take long for whispers of a budding romance to ignite.

However, despite their mutual charm and shared status as eligible singles, insiders suggest both stars see little future in the idea of dating, citing their 12-year age gap as a potential roadblock.

“She thinks there’s too big an age gap,” an insider said of Sofia Vergara. “Even he (Lewis Hamilton) thinks she’s looking for something else in a guy,” they added.

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton in New York. pic.twitter.com/I3ChfXs3r6 — 21 (@21metgala) January 15, 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara: Lives at Different Crossroads

Vergara, 52, is riding high professionally after her Netflix drama ‘Griselda,’ where she not only starred but co-produced, marking a significant triumph in her acting career.

The Colombian beauty, recently single after her split from Joe Manganiello, has been candid about manifesting new beginnings in life, including love.

The ‘Modern Family’ star was also previously in a long-term relationship with Nick Loeb, with whom she had a horrific court battle over their frozen embryos.

Meanwhile, Hamilton, who just turned 40, is navigating his own transitional phase. The Formula One legend is exploring post-racing plans after a stellar career and an off-and-on romance with Nicole Scherzinger that ended in 2015.

Despite being single, Hamilton isn’t rushing into anything, with insiders suggesting he feels their life paths and desires might not align.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara’s Chemistry with No Long-Term Plans

The two reportedly enjoyed each other’s company over dinner, with Vergara seemingly captivated by Hamilton during the outing. Yet, despite the chemistry and mutual admiration, both have decided against pursuing a deeper connection.

Vergara, who’s been linked to other potential suitors since her divorce, remains open to the idea of love or a fling, as she humorously revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez’s Power Play: Cozying Up To Kevin Costner In A Hollywood Romance That Could Sting Ben Affleck!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News