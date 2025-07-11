Pawan Kalyan has officially wrapped up filming for his upcoming action spectacle, OG. To announce the completion of the production, DVV Entertainment unveiled a blazing new poster of the film.
Take A Look At The New Poster Of Pawan Kalyan’s OG
The upcoming movie will feature Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his most intense and enigmatic avatar yet, Gambheera. The new poster shows the actor soaked in rain and loaded with attitude and boldly declares, “Finished Firing,” signaling the wrap of shooting! The poster has already generated immense buzz amongst fans.
The film is titled after its cryptic lead, and carries the tagline “They Call Him OG.” It promises to present a full-blown experience of mass, mystique, and madness.
We are ready….⁰You better get your ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ ready too….#OG #TheyCallHimOG #OGonSept25 pic.twitter.com/cPQJMDrZxR
— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) July 11, 2025
More Details About OG
The movie is directed by Sujeeth and boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles alongside Kalyan. Backed by a thumping score from S Thaman, and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR, OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.
With cinematography by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and sharp editing by Navin Nooli, every frame promises to be a visual explosion. OG is all set to enter post-production and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25th, 2025.
