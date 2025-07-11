Pawan Kalyan has officially wrapped up filming for his upcoming action spectacle, OG. To announce the completion of the production, DVV Entertainment unveiled a blazing new poster of the film.

Take A Look At The New Poster Of Pawan Kalyan’s OG

The upcoming movie will feature Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his most intense and enigmatic avatar yet, Gambheera. The new poster shows the actor soaked in rain and loaded with attitude and boldly declares, “Finished Firing,” signaling the wrap of shooting! The poster has already generated immense buzz amongst fans.

The film is titled after its cryptic lead, and carries the tagline “They Call Him OG.” It promises to present a full-blown experience of mass, mystique, and madness.