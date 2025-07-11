Malayalam mystery comedy, Detective Ujjwalan, concluded its box office journey on a successful note. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson and Rony David Raj starrer is now available for online streaming. Scroll below for details on where to watch Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G’s directorial online.

Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Revisit

The Malayalam mystery comedy was released in theatres on May 23, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews. While Dhyan Sreenivasan‘s portrayal was praised, the writing was majorly criticised. The good part was the low budget of only 4.5 crores, which made the box office journey easy.

Detective Ujjwalan enjoyed a decent run at the box office. It earned 6.50 crore net in its lifetime, which is about 7.67 crores in gross earnings. Against the budget of 4.5 crores, the producers enjoyed a return on investment of 2 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI landed at 44.44%.

Where to watch Detective Ujjwalan online?

Detective Ujjwalan is now streaming on Netflix. It began premiering on the streaming giant today, July 11, 2025. However, it is to be noted that Dhyan Sreenivasan’s film is only available in Malayalam, which could be a setback for Hindi viewers.

Netflix confirmed the news on their Instagram handle as they wrote, “With the combined powers of Sherlock Holmes, Agatha Christie and Sethurama Iyer, this case will get solved 🕵️‍♂️ Watch Detective Ujjwalan, now on Netflix in Malayalam.”

More about Detective Ujjwalan

The Malayalam mystery comedy is the second installment of the Weekend Cinematic Universe after Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali. The supporting cast also features Kottayam Nazeer and Seema G Nair, among others. It was written by Indraneel Gopalakrishnan and Rahul G and produced by Sophia Paul under the production banner, Weekend Blockbusters.

