It won’t be an overstatement if we say that Dhurandhar is a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema. Both in terms of filmmaking and its historic box-office success, the franchise has set new benchmarks. Specifically talking about the theatrical run, it became the first Indian movie franchise to reach the 3000 crore milestone worldwide. Going a step ahead, it has also become the first Indian movie franchise to cross the 3100 crore mark.

Unbelievable run of the Dhurandhar franchise

The first installment of the Dhurandhar franchise wasn’t an event film and was released amid decent buzz. After a decent start, it took off phenomenally due to extraordinary word of mouth. Not just in India but internationally as well, it fetched fantastic numbers in the long run and grossed a whopping 1354.84 crore at the worldwide box office, leaving everyone stunned.

After the grand success of part one, the buzz for Dhurandhar 2 went through the roof, and it became a proper event film of Bollywood. Backed by the goodwill of the predecessor, the sequel registered a record-breaking start for a Bollywood film. It’s been over 50 days, and the film is still entertaining audiences on the big screen. As per the latest update of day 52, the magnum opus has grossed 1831.38 crore so far globally.

The Dhurandhar franchise makes history!

If we combine the collections of both installments, the total worldwide collection of the Dhurandhar franchise stands at a mind-blowing 3186.22 crore gross. With this, it has become the only Indian movie franchise to cross the 3100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The second-best score for the Indian movie franchise is by Baahubali, which grossed 2450 crore.

More about the franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the estimated budget of the Dhurandhar franchise is 450 crore. It was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles.

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