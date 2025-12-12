It would be safe to say that Akshaye Khanna is finally getting his due credit in Bollywood. He delivered two films this year and, despite a supporting role, became the talk of the town! With a cumulative collection of 833 crore and counting, he’s the undisputed “Dhurandhar” – the star of 2025! Check out a detailed report of his box office performance.

Akshaye Khanna’s cumulative total at the 2025 box office

Akshaye made a banging start in 2025 with the epic historical action film, Chhaava. He was signed to play the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, in the film co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Chhaava is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Interestingly, the only other release that could compete and steal its throne is the latest Akshaye Khanna starrer, Dhurandhar. Led by Ranveer Singh, the spy action thriller has accumulated 218 crores net at the Indian box office in a week. It is expected to cross the 500 crore mark in its lifetime like a cakewalk.

Check out the total box office collection of Akshaye Khanna’s releases in 2025 (India net):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores

Dhurandhar: 218 crores* (7 days)

Total: 833.39 crores

It is to be noted that his cumulative total in 2025 will go way past the 1100 crore mark, since Dhurandhar is yet to conclude its theatrical run. As mentioned above, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is on rampage mode and will easily enter the 500 crore club.

Akshaye Khanna’s Success Ratio in 2025

Khanna is possibly the only Bollywood actor with a 100% success ratio, despite multiple releases. Chhaava was made on a budget of 130 crores. It raked in 373% profits in its lifetime and gained the super-hit verdict. Dhurandhar, made on a budget of 225 crores, is another blockbuster in the making!

All in all, Akshaye Khanna has emerged as the highest-grossing and most profitable actor in Bollywood in 2025! Only upwards and onwards, since his exciting upcoming lineup includes Drishyam 3 and Dhurandhar 2 in 2026.

Akshaye Khanna Box Office 2025 Report Card

Number of releases: 2 (Chhaava, Dhurandhar)

Box Office Collection: 833.39 crores (and counting)

Success Ratio: 100%

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

