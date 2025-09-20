The buzz around Drishyam 3 is already huge even before the cameras start rolling. Fans of Mohanlal are eagerly waiting for his comeback to this iconic character, whereas the Bollywood audience is curious to see Ajay Devgn take the story to Hindi cinema.

Excited debates around which version will hit theaters first have spawned lots of speculation. Director Jeethu Joseph has now cleared the air, giving clarity to fans who have been speculating online.

Malayalam Version Will Premiere First

Director Jeethu Joseph in an interview with Cue Studio, confirmed that the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 will reach theaters before the Hindi adaptation. He added that the Bollywood team is waiting for his script and cannot move forward without it. In his words, he said, “Malayalam thane (It will be Malayalam). They are waiting for our script. If they try doing something on their own, we would have to move legally. But I don’t think they will do it.”

Jeethu says they would pursue legal recourse if anyone dared to work independently, though he cannot anticipate that happening. In other words, the Malayalam audience would get the first taste of suspense and drama from the third chapter. There is no release date yet, but the announcement has calmed enough waterfalls of speculation.

Fans Await the Script for Hindi Adaptation

The Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn will go on floors only after the Malayalam script is shared. But this hardly mutes the excitement of the fans who are eager to see the storyline come to life on a Bollywood screen. Both versions have been deliberately crafted by Jeethu Joseph to retain the value-thrill of the narrative so as to give a complete impact in whichever language the audience views the story.

Apart from Drishyam 3, Jeethu Joseph’s latest thriller, Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, hit theaters on September 19, 2025. The film received underwhelming reviews from the netizens.

#Mirage is a below-average thriller that neither thrills nor engages. The first half is dull, with a cliche interval twist, while the second half adds multiple twists that fall flat. Jeethu’s approach seems to be adding twists for the sake of it, leaving nothing memorable. pic.twitter.com/vAMNdOKZLr — Sangeeth (@mr_sangeeth) September 19, 2025

#Mirage

Can’t Understand the negativity seen here.

A decent to good movie with multiple twists. Few twists were guessable but overall very engaging.

Good script and decent making.

Colour grading and 🎥 were avg.

This is an eventful movie with zero lag but deserves stylish making. pic.twitter.com/BEL4EHwfzN — Khedive🧛‍♂️ (@yesIamoutspoken) September 19, 2025

With the Malayalam release of Drishyam 3 coming first and the Hindi version following, fans can look forward to another gripping cinematic experience filled with suspense, mystery, and clever storytelling.

Check out the full interview with Jeethu Joseph below:

