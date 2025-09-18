Nara Rohith returned to the silver screen with Sundarakanda, a romantic comedy film that hit the theatres on August 27, 2025. The film introduced the debutant director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and featured Vrithi Vaghani and Sridevi Vijaykumar in lead roles. The movie opened to good reviews, but the box office outcome was disappointing. Now it is all set to find a second life with its online debut.

When & Where To Watch Sundarakanda On OTT?

JioHotstar acquired the digital rights of Sundarakanda. After a four-week gap from the film’s release in theatres, it is finally ready for OTT. The streaming platform took to X and announced that the movie will be available to stream on the platform from September 23, 2025.

The announcement post reads, “No two love stories are the same! Get ready to experience #Sundarakanda from September 23rd exclusively on JioHotstar!” The film will also be available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Viewers who have missed it in theatres can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.

More About Sundarakanda

Sundarakanda revolves around Siddharth, played by Nara Rohith, a man nearing his 40s who has not found a life partner because of his picky nature. His life takes a turn when he meets Ira, portrayed by Vrithi Vaghani, and falls in love. The catch, of course, is that Ira’s mom, Vaishnavi, absolutely hates their relationship.

The narrative follows Siddharth’s attempts at winning Vaishnavi over while he struggles to make sense of his own emotions and learns from his previous blunders. The key cast includes Vijaykrishna Naresh, Vasuki Anand, Satya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, and Abhinav Gomatam. Producers Santosh Chinnapolla, Goutham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankali produced it under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP).

Why You Should Watch Sundarakanda?

Sundarakanda is an entertaining mix of romance, comedy, and family emotions that can resonate with audiences of a wide age range. It is not a game-changing film by any means, but nevertheless, it presents itself well in its family drama context and does not disappoint. The humor is light-hearted, the story is told with emotion, and the narrative is simple but entertaining. It certainly feels like a family drama one would enjoy on OTT.

Check out the trailer of Sundarakanda below:

