Malayalam cinema has been winning praise for telling emotional and meaningful stories. Asif Ali’s latest film, Sarkeet, is one such drama that left a strong impression on those who watched it in theaters. The film was released in theaters on May 8, 2025, and received praise from audiences, but it was unable to perform well at the box office. Now, the film is all set for its digital release on two OTT platforms.

Streaming Date & Platform for Sarkeet

The makers have announced that Sarkeet will now stream on OTT, giving the film a fresh chance to reach more viewers. The film will be on ManoramaMax from September 26, 2025. The platform confirmed the news on Instagram by dropping the poster of the film. Fans quickly filled the comments with messages like “Finally 🥹” and “Finally he arriving 🫶,” “Get set baby”. This shows the excitement of OTT viewers for the release.

Interestingly, Sarkeet will also be available on Simply South from September 26, 2025, but only for audiences outside India. The streaming platform made the update official through a post that read, “Three souls. One day. A turning point. #Sarkeet, streaming on Simply South from September 26 worldwide, excluding India.”

With two different OTT releases, the film will now be able to connect with Malayali audiences across the world.

About The Film and Its Story

Sarkeet is directed and written by Thamar KV, who earlier made 1001 Nunakal. It has been produced by Vinayaka Ajith under Ajith Vinayaka Films. The technical crew includes Govind Vasantha, who composed the music, Sangeeth Pratap as editor, and Aeyaz as cinematographer. Filmed entirely in the UAE, the movie offers that authenticity in telling a migrant’s story.

It is a film about Asif Ali playing the character of Ameer, a Malayali going to the Gulf in search of a better life. His life coincides with that of a Malayali couple, Steffi and Balu, whose young son is struggling with ADHD. This story talks about parental exhaustion, survival, morality, empathy, and how people create bonds during their times of hardship.

So, mark your date. Sarkeet streams on Simply South from September 26 (outside India) and Manorama Max (in India).

Check out the trailer of Sarkeet below:

