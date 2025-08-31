Since its theater release on August 1, 2025, Messha has won the hearts of the audience. As of this writing, the film has 1K votes on IMDb and around 9.3/10 ratings, which is noteworthy proof of the love it’s getting from the fans.

However, for those who missed its theatrical experience, here is an update on Messha’s OTT release date and streaming details.

Messha OTT Release Date & Platform revealed

According to the report from OTTplay, the Malayalam suspense thriller will stream on the Sun NXT platform on September 12, 2025. The source also revealed that the film will be available in Tamil with subtitles.

The makers have not officially announced the platform and streaming details yet, but reportedly, it will stream on Sun NXT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meesha Movie (@meesha_movie)

What Is The Story Plot Of Messha And The Cast Of The Film?

The cast includes Kathir, Hasli Amaan, Jeo Baby, Shin Tom Chacko, Srikanth Murali, Sudhi Koppa, Unni Lal, and Hakim Shajahan. Kathir and Hasli played crucial roles in the film and impressed the audience.

The plot of the film, Messha, revolves around the story of friendship. Friends reunite for dinner, but things end when their long-standing bonds are put to the test. The story further explores the betrayals, friendship, and unexpected twists that make the Malayalam film more interesting.

The different phases of friendship shown in the film deepen the emotional element. Now, it remains to be seen how the film will perform after being digitally released. If it performs well, then Meesha might be dubbed in other languages, too, which expands its reach to a wider audience who can experience it digitally.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Su From So Expected OTT Release Date: When & Where Is The Kannada Horror-Comedy Likely To Stream?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News