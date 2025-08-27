Su From So arrived in cinemas on July 25, 2025, and surprised everyone with its success. Directed and written by JP Thuminad, the horror comedy slowly gained momentum after release and soon became a crowd puller. Made on a budget of roughly six crore, the movie was able to rake in approximately 86.9 crore within India and over 115 crore globally, per Sacnilk.

Fans loved how the movie combined scares and humor with the folklore of the coastal area. While the Kannada version became a blockbuster, the Telugu dubbed version failed to receive the same audience reaction. Nevertheless, the original generated a big wave at the box office and demonstrated that straightforward storytelling can draw crowds to it.

Su From So Expected OTT Premiere

After the successful theatrical run, fans are now waiting for the film’s OTT release. According to reports from OTTPlay, Su From So is expected to start streaming on Jio Hotstar on September 5, 2025.

Earlier, there were talks about other platforms like Prime Video or Star Maa, but recent updates suggest that Jio Hotstar has secured the digital rights. The official announcement is yet to be made, but the release date should be announced shortly.

More About Su From So

The story is set in the coastal village of Marlur near Someshwara beach. It follows Ashoka, played by JP Thuminad, a carefree man who falls for a girl. Due to misunderstandings, villagers start believing he is possessed by the spirit of a woman named Sulochana. The film is shot against the backdrop of the coastal town of Marlur along Someshwara beach.

The cast includes Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Raj B Shetty, Pushparaj Bolar, and Mamtha Shetty. With its mix of comedy, drama, and folklore, Su From So has already made its mark in cinemas. Now, its digital release is set to reach an even wider audience who are excited to stream it at home.

Check out the trailer of Su From So below:

