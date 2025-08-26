After facing multiple delays, Vijay Deverakonda’s spy action thriller finally hit the big screen on July 31, 2025. It turned out to be the biggest opener of the actor’s career, surpassing the first-day collections of his previous films Liger and Kushi. However, the film received mixed reviews and struggled to capitalize on the initial momentum at the box office.

If you missed Kingdom in theaters, there’s no need to worry — the film will soon make its streaming debut. Read on to find out the release date and how to watch it online.

Kingdom – OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

Kingdom is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on August 27, 2025, just a few weeks after hitting theaters. Fans can expect to stream the film from the comfort of their homes, enjoying the full cinematic experience online.

Kingdom – Plot & Cast

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a spy action thriller set against a socio-political backdrop. The story follows the journey of an ordinary man who rises against a corrupt and unjust system, challenging powerful people along the way.

The film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Satyadev in a pivotal role, alongside Venkitesh V.P., Ayyappa P. Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Goparaju Ramana, Manish Chaudhari, Baburaj, and Sudharshan in key supporting roles.

Kingdom – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

Following its theatrical release, Kingdom received a mixed response from critics. While some felt that the film did not live up to the hype, others viewed it as an overly ambitious tale. On the positive side, several critics praised Kingdom for being visually rich and called it an intense action drama. Moreover, on IMDb, users have rated the film 6/10, an average score that reflects the mixed response.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Films

After Kingdom, the actor’s upcoming projects include Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhan and Rahul Sankrityan’s period action drama, VD14, whose official title is yet to be revealed.

Kingdom Trailer

