The gossip mills are buzzing with the latest celebrity rumour. This time, it’s about South superstar Dhanush and the beautiful Mrunal Thakur. While nothing is officially confirmed, several clues and sightings point towards a possible romance between the two. From movie premieres to wrap parties and even Spotify playlists, fans are connecting the dots.

What’s Cooking Between Dhanush & Mrunal Thakur?

The dating buzz began after Dhanush was seen attending the premiere of Mrunal’s latest film, Son of Sardaar 2, in Mumbai. This appearance raised many eyebrows, as he flew in just to cheer for her big day. Not long before that, Mrunal was spotted at the success party of Dhanush’s Hindi film, Tere Ishq Mein, which also added fuel to the fire.

And now, fans have noticed that the duo reportedly shares a joint Spotify playlist. If that wasn’t enough, a report by News18 Showsha has added fuel to the fire. A close source revealed, “Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts.”

A South Connection That Sparked Something More?

It seems that Mrunal’s growing career in the South brought her and Dhanush closer. She is currently working on Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh and often travels between Mumbai and Hyderabad. During one such work event in the South, she crossed paths with Dhanush. That’s when their friendship reportedly began to deepen.

Even during the premiere of Kajol’s film Maa in June, the two were seen bonding, which didn’t go unnoticed. The fact that Dhanush was invited to the premiere of Son Of Sardaar 2 only added more fuel to the dating rumours.

As for their past relationships, Mrunal has always stayed quiet about her love life. She was once linked to rapper Badshah, but he quickly denied the buzz online. Meanwhile, Dhanush ended his marriage with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in 2024. The former couple shares two sons.

So, is this the beginning of a new love story? Only time will tell.

