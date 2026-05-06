Kara, starring Dhanush in the lead role, has turned out to be a disappointing affair. Considering the massive budget of 100 crore, the film has already sealed its fate as a failure, and now it is just pushing the tally as high as possible. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kollywood’s first two super-hits of 2026 in 6 days, which isn’t a big achievement but still something to cheer for. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

How much did Kara earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

The Tamil heist action thriller is struggling at the box office due to mixed audience reactions. On its first Tuesday, day 6, it earned 2 crore in India, taking the domestic total to 27.15 crore net. It equals 32.38 crore gross. Overseas gross, it has grossed 10 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 6-day worldwide box office collection is 42.38 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 27.15 crore

India gross – 32.38 crore

Overseas gross – 10 crore

Worldwide gross – 42.38 crore

Beats Kollywood’s first two super-hits of 2026!

With 42.38 crore gross, Kara has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collection of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (38.75 crore) and With Love (39.74 crore). Mounted on a budget of just 10 crore, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was a super-hit affair, becoming the first Kollywood film of 2026 to achieve the verdict. With Love was the second Tamil film of the year to become a super-hit, and it was made on a budget of 4 crore.

Major setback for Dhanush after Tere Ishk Mein

Kara was reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 27.15 crore net so far. So, in 6 days, the film has recovered 27.15% of the budget. Due to mixed word of mouth and below-par trending of daily collections, the film might even struggle to reach the 50 crore mark in net collections. So, it’s already a big disappointment.

Dhanush’s last film, Tere Ishk Mein, was a big success, and the actor was expected to maintain that winning momentum. Unfortunately, he failed to do so.

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