Bhooth Bangla has turned out to be a much-needed success story for Akshay Kumar. Unlike some of Akshay’s previous releases, the cost of his latest release was under control, with the actor himself reducing his upfront salary and opting for a profit-sharing model. This strategy has helped the film make healthy returns and become a clean success. As per the latest development, it has now made 36% returns through the domestic run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

On the third Tuesday, day 19, the film benefited from the discounted ticket rates (blockbuster Tuesday offer) and scored 2.5 crore. Compared to day 18’s 2 crore, it displayed a 25% growth. Overall, it has earned 163.51 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 192.94 crore gross. In the absence of any major releases, the film is on track to cross 175 crore in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Day 15 – 4.75 crore

Day 16 – 4.6 crore

Day 17 – 5.75 crore

Day 18 – 2 crore

Day 19 – 2.5 crore

Total – 163.51 crore

OMG 2 is ahead of Sooryavanshi and Bhooth Bangla in profits

In the post-COVID era, Akshay Kumar has delivered three successful films, including Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, and Bhooth Bangla, and among these, OMG 2 is the most profitable. Mounted on a budget of 65 crore, OMG 2 earned 150 crore net in India, yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 85 crore, or 130.76%.

Sooryavanshi was made on a budget of 180 crore and earned 195.04 crore net. It made an ROI of 15.04 crore or 8.35%. Coming to his latest release, Bhooth Bangla was made on a budget of 120 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 163.51 crore net. So, in 19 days, it has amassed an ROI of 43.51 crore or 36.25%.

On the whole, the horror-comedy is Akshay Kumar’s second-most-profitable film in the post-COVID era, while OMG 2 is at the top.

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