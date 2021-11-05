Sooryavanshi Movie Review Rating: 2.0 out of 5.0 stars2.0

Advertisement

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Kumud Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sikandar Kher & Nikitin Dheer

Director: Rohit Shetty

What’s Good: The only thing the film is good at is building the hope that it would finally get better at some point (spoiler alert: it doesn’t!)

What’s Bad: Mostly everything apart from what you’ve already seen in the trailer

Loo Break: Even if you take a couple, you won’t miss anything that will impact your final verdicts for the film

Watch or Not?: If you’re not a fan of Singham, Simmba, forget to even start this one but if you’re a fan, re-watch those

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 145 minutes

User Rating:

Raising the curtain with ’93 blasts in Mumbai, the story focuses on a major chunk of explosive material left from the blast, linking it with a couple of fugitives who managed to escape back then. Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) is handled the mission by his superior Kabir Shroff (Jaaved Jaaferi), who though was the star of solving the ’93 bombing case but he still regrets some of the choices he made.

Sooryavanshi, along with managing his family issues with wife Riya (Katrina Kaif), investigates the missing RDX which, they get a leak about, could be used for multiple bomb blasts in Mumbai. With help from his old colleagues Simmba (Ranveer Singh) & Singham (Ajay Devgn), Sooryavanshi races against the time, hoping to stop the ticking bomb avoiding a lethal disaster.

Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Rohit Shetty has fallen for his own trap, he has made a film which he could’ve directed 5-7 years ago while sleepwalking and it would’ve been a success. But, unfortunately, that’s how time works, we’re in living in a world where movies like Singham & Simmba already exist. The intent of milking the popularity of Singham & Simmba’s success to introduce another cop in the universe is so visible that it steals the spotlight from Sooryavanshi.

This also exposes Shetty’s weak link in an extremely brutal way i.e. CGI putting your PowerPoint presentation to shame. The very important helicopter chase scene’s VFX looks straight out of a low-budget-high-ambitions movie. All of this only reminds you of how Neeraj Pandey’s school of filmmaking isn’t an easy one to crack. The 4-minute trailer painfully impacts the excitement you’d else have for the cop-cameos. If you’ve seen the trailer, you’ve already seen all the better parts of Simmba & Singham.

This is a classic example of a director refusing to change the winning formula hence losing the essence of originality. Simmba was contrastingly different than Singham and hence it clicked beautifully well. Sooryavanshi is picking Akshay Kumar from Neeraj Pandey’s world and throwing him amid Rohit Shetty’s ‘car flying universe with lines worse than Housefull 4. He’s even robbed of a dedicated climax sequence with Singham stealing the limelight.

Everything about this one is an unsolved mess from cringe-filled preachy jingoistic scenes to Akshay’s annoying character-trait of forgetting names (which has already been hilariously nailed by Paresh Rawal in Awara Paagal Deewana).

Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Star Performance

Never thought Akshay Kumar would prove to be the Pineapple of Rohit Shetty’s half-baked Pizza. His whole act is divided into two parts, the first kind you’ve already seen in movies like Baby, Holiday, Bell Bottom & the other kind you’ve already seen in De Dana Dan, Phir Hera Pheri & Bhaagam Bhag.

Katrina Kaif in Tip Tip Barsaa Paani > Katrina Kaif in the entire film. She rarely adds any value to the story and looks like she has shot this simultaneously with Salman Khan’s Bharat. If you ask someone without any knowledge of Bollywood to watch Bharat, Sooryavanshi & show him/her a Katrina Kaif scene from any of the two movies, he/she won’t be able to tell from what film it’s.

None of the actors from the supporting cast i.e. Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Kumud Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer leave any memorable mark. Each one of them is either a miscast or lost.

Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Direction, Music

Rohit Shetty, in an attempt of giving Sooryavanshi the best of both worlds (Singham & Simmba), fails to create its novelty factor. This has everything Rohit always tries to run far away from like shoddy VFX, lame dialogues, forced emotions. It’s like selling a prototype after the wild success of your hero products. A classic case of the director refusing to change the already proved template with a failed hope of creating similar magic.

My reports hinted at Arijit Singh’s song being removed from the film but it was Najaa instead, and that’s an extremely poor decision because that would’ve made things a bit easier. Tip Tip Barsa Paani remains to be the best part of the film bringing back the nostalgic chemistry of Akki-Kat. The idea of syncing in the sounds of firing bullets with the background score, though already-tried, is slick and blends in well.

Sooryavanshi Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Sooryavanshi boils down to be a badly done spoof of multiple Rohit Shetty (and other similar templates) movies. This shatters the expectations I never had after the 4-minute trailer.

Two stars!

Sooryavanshi Trailer

Sooryavanshi releases on November 5, 2021.

Advertisement

Share with us your experience of watching Sooryavanshi.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek As ‘Bhidu’ Jackie Shroff Teases Katrina Kaif By Saying She Has A Close Connection With Him – Watch



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube