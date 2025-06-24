Not only was legendary actress Meena Kumari called “The Tragedy Queen” because of her pensive and intense roles, but her personal life was also a harrowing reflection of her tag. From her troubled marriage with filmmaker Kamal Amrohi to her becoming an alcoholic while battling depression, and finally succumbing to liver cirrhosis in March 1972 at the age of 38. However, even after her sad demise, her family had to undergo a struggle to even get hold of her mortal remains.

The Actress’s Family Struggled To Pay Rs 3,500 To Release Her Mortal Remains From The Hospital

Meena Kumari passed away just a month after the release of her cult classic film, Pakeezah after a prolonged battle with liver cirrhosis on March 31, 1972. According to Bollywood Shaadi, in a throwback 2014 interview with Reddit, director Bimal Roy’s daughter Rinki Roy Bhattacharya recalled a sad incident after Kumari’s death. Rinki revealed how the late actress’s family struggled to pay Rs 3,500 to release her mortal remains from the hospital.

This was because the Baharon Ki Manzil actress was suffering from extreme financial difficulties at the time of her death. Rinki Roy was quoted to reveal, “When this actress of high calibre, the reigning Goddess of cinema breathed her last on the afternoon of March 31, 1972, at 3:25 pm in St Elizabeth’s nursing home, she did not have Rs 3,500 required to release her body.”

Meena Kumari’s Family Was Left At The Mercy Of Her Fan

However, the actress’s family got a ray of hope when her physician at the hospital turned out to be a huge fan of hers. Yes, you heard it right! Owing to his love and respect for the actress, her physician helped her family by paying Rs 3,500 and releasing her mortal remains from the hospital. Thus, the Bheegi Raat actress’ family was left at the mercy of her fan even during the time of her death.

The actress’s life was indeed one full of tragedy and sorrow. However, her rich legacy and talent as an actress still live on. Director Sidharth P Malhotra has even acquired the rights of the actress’ biopic and it will be interesting to see who gets roped in to step into her shoes. Rumors are rife that Kiara Advani is being considered for the same.

