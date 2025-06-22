Rishi Kapoor’s 1980 reincarnation drama, Karz though initially a box office failure upon its release, is considered to be one of the best movies of the late actor’s filmography today. The movie also starred actor Raj Kiran who played the past life of Kapoor’s character Monty. However, did you know that Kiran’s real life has been one of grave tragedy.

Raj Kiran’s Mysterious Disappearance

Rishi Kapoor’s Karz co-star acted in some commercially successful films during the 1970s and 1980s. Some of them included Shikshaa, Maan Abhiman, Ek Naya Rishta and Baseraa. His role in Karz of that of a man who is betrayed and murdered by his greedy wife also made him a household name.

However, during the 1990s, his film career started taking a downward trajectory which severely affected his mental health. It was after the year 1994 that Kiran mysteriously disappeared after suffering from depression for a long time. His disappearance also left his former wife Roopa and daughters, Rishika Mahtani and Mannat Mahtani aghast. After many years of searching him relentlessly, Roopa also remarried. His daughter Rishika had reportedly revealed that their family also took the help of the New York Police and hired private detectives too, to trace her father but to no avail.

Rishi Kapoor’s Quest To Find Raj Kiran

Not only Raj Kiran’s family but also his Karz co-star Rishi Kapoor was deeply affected by his mysterious disappearance. He also tried searching for Kiran but was not successful. His claim that Raj was being treated at a hospital in Atlanta also tured out to be false.

Not only this but Rishi Kapoor also took the help of Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali to find Raj Kiran. This is because Somy is associated with an NGO, No More Tears which deals with human trafficking and domestic violence. According to a report in Bollywood Shaadi, Ali had spoken to a publication regarding the same.

Somy Ali was quoted to reveal, “I made a promise to the late Mr. Rishi Kapoor that I will make sure that I will never stop looking for the actor, Raj Kiran. I have spent 20 years trying to find him which included flying to various States paying my own money and at times borrowing it from my mom. So Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) could rest in peace and I will have fulfilled my promise. Chintuji and another actress tried to locate him as well, but couldn’t do so.”

Cut to 2025, Raj Kiran’s whereabouts still remain unknown. This remains one of the biggest mysteries of Bollywood. But at the hindsight, this is a tale of great tragedy and loss especially for Kiran’s family.

