Veteran actress Aruna Irani was known for her versatility over the years from the 1970s to the 1990s. From playing negative roles to ultra glam roles and also emotionally high-octane roles, she did it all. However, her film career took an unfortunate trajectory when she was rumored to be dating legendary actor-comedian Mehmood. For the unversed, they did many movies together like Bombay To Goa, Humjoli, Bewafa Se Wafa, Hungama, Garam Masala, Waris, and others.

How Did Mehmood And Aruna Irani’s Dating Rumors Begin?

According to The Times Of India, in an interaction with Zoom, Aruna Irani confessed that she and Mehmood shared a close bond and the latter was like a “Guru” for her. She credited to have learnt the nuances of the comedy genre from the Jugnu actor. However, their dating rumors began when the late actor cast her in the 1972 comedy film, Bombay To Goa opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Not only this but there were also speculations that Aruna Irani and Mehmood had secretly tied the knot. This not only affected her reputation but also the Raja Babu actress stopped getting work in the industry. The actress confessed that both of them should have called the media and clarified the same. Recalling the hapless situation, Irani recalled how this incident changed her entire track in the film industry.

When Mehmood’s Wife Became Miffed With His Dating Rumors With Aruna Irani

Not only this but Mehmood’s dating rumors with Aruna Irani also affected his personal life. His wife became deeply affected by these speculations and refrained him from working with the Doodh Ka Karz actress. She recalled him telling her, “Bohot Jhagde Ho Rahe Hai Isiliye Hum Kaam Nahi Kar Sakte Hai.” However, Irani added how God opened more doors for her soon after that. She referred to her marriage with director Kuku Kohli in the year 1990. Meanwhile, on the work front, Irani was recently seen in the period drama, Kesari Veer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: War 2 And Coolie Storm Into IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated List — But Guess Which Film Tops The List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News