Ayan Mukerji’s massively mounted action film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and RRR star Jr. NTR in the lead roles, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie starring Rajinikanth, have both cracked IMDb’s top ten most anticipated Indian movies and shows list. Given the star power attached to the films, the buzz surrounding them is naturally high. But surprisingly, neither of them has claimed the top spot. Read on to find out where these two films stand and which movie has bagged the number one position on IMDb.

Where War 2 And Coolie Stand On IMDb’s Top 10?

As of now, War 2 is ranked 8th on IMDb’s top ten list, while Coolie holds the sixth spot. The two films are expected to climb higher on the IMDb chart as their release dates approach. Interestingly, both War 2 and Coolie are slated to hit the big screen on the same date – August 14, 2025.

No.1 Title on IMDb’s Most Anticipated List

Surprisingly, neither War 2 nor Coolie has managed to secure the top spot on IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian titles. In fact, leading the list is the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. This film will be released in theatres on July 11, 2025.

IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies And Shows

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.

10. Thammudu

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Venu Sriram

Plot: The action drama revolves around the relationship between a brother and a sister, navigating various challenges and misunderstandings that arise along the way. It features Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya, and Varsha Bollamma, among other cast members.

9. Mistry

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Director: Rishab Seth

Plot: The Indian adaptation of the Emmy-winning series Monk features veteran actor Ram Kapoor in the titular role of a detective named Armaan Mistry. He plays an eccentric yet brilliant character who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and works as a special consultant with the Mumbai Police. Mistry, who has a solid reputation, ostensibly helps solve cases that baffle even the most experienced officers. The series also features Mona Singh as senior cop Sehmat Siddiqui, Shikha Talsania, and Kshitish Date in interesting roles.

8. War 2

Release Date: August 14, 2025

August 14, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Ayan Mukerji

Plot: In the globe-trotting explosive actioner, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as the fearless agent Major Kabir. While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is ostensibly about Kabir’s new mission, which brings him face-to-face with a formidable adversary (played by Jr. NTR). The film’s teaser suggests that the visually stunning sequel will feature grand action sequences and breathtaking locales. The film also features Kiara Advani in an interesting role.

7. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release Date : TBA

: TBA Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi & Jyothi Krishna

Plot: The historical action-adventure film features veteran actor Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of Veera Mallu, who revolted against the ruthless army generals of the Mughal Empire. It also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

6. Coolie

Release Date: August 14, 2025

August 14, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Plot: The action thriller features veteran actor Rajinikanth as a tough man with a mysterious past driven by a quest for revenge to correct some old mistakes. The film also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, with a cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

5. Kannappa

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Plot: The Telugu fantasy film features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role of Kannappa, a hunter who eventually becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva. The film also features Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in interesting cameos.

4. Saiyaara

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Mohit Suri

Plot: Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the romantic drama is being described as an intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too. It features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles and is directed by Mohit Suri (Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain).

3. Maa

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Vishal Furia

Plot: From the world of Shaitaan, the film’s underlying plot ostensibly follows a mother-daughter duo who move into an old mansion. But the story takes a terrifying turn when a powerful supernatural entity takes the daughter away, and now it’s up to the mother to rescue her from the clutches of evil, whatever it takes.

2. Metro… In Dino

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Anurag Basu

Plot: It’s being described as a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 film Life In a… Metro. The anthology features four bittersweet love stories and revolves around four Indian couples and their lives in four metro cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

1. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Santosh Singh

Plot: Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the romantic drama features 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey in the role of a visually impaired musician and his relationship with a theatre artist (played by Shanaya Kapoor).

