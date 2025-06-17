Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, is returning with the sequel to his spy thriller War. With his hypnotic screen presence, the Greek God of Indian cinema has once again wowed everyone in the War 2 teaser. In the film, he reprises his role as super spy Kabir, a role that’s already hugely popular in the hit War Franchise, part of the successful YRF spy universe.

As soon as Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser, fans went wild over Hrithik Roshan’s dashing look and effortless charm. Anita Shroff Adajania, the costume designer for War 2, shared that the film will take Hrithik’s on-screen style and appeal to the next level through his striking new wardrobe.

Anaita says, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with Hrithik over the years — on Dhoom 2, Bang Bang, countless appearances and ads—and then came War. Each project brought something new, but with War, we made a conscious decision to shift gears. We moved away from the grunge aesthetic and instead created a cleaner, sleeker look for him. It still had an edge—somewhere between real and godlike. And yes, kind of like a superhero in plain clothes! His look determined, yet casual.”

War 2 Promises A Deeper, More Layered Kabir

Anaita continued, “For War 2, it felt essential to explore a deeper, darker mood in Kabir. This version of him is layered—not just emotionally, but visually too. Thinner fabrics, pieces that feel a little more lived-in, slightly unkempt even… and there’s more! But of course, Kabir is still Kabir — his sharpness always cuts through.”

Anaita further added, “We built on what worked in War 1: that transformative haircut, Hrithik’s magnetic presence, and then we just pushed it further. I think that combination—the looks, the attitude, the restraint—is what truly created this Kabir for War 2.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 pits NTR, regarded as the Man of the Masses, against Hrithik Roshan. Kiara Advani plays the female lead. War 2 is set to release on August 14th worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

