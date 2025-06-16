After a theatrical release in 2025, Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller Ground Zero is now being prepared for release on the OTT platform. Released on 25 April 2025, the film is based on some real-life events and tries to render an intense story from India’s war on terror. It tries to impress the viewer with soft moments as well as gripping drama.

The film of extreme gritty realism was directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It shows Emraan Hashmi as a timeless performer, blending strength with vulnerability. Initially, it gained mixed critical-theatre responses, especially on performances, story, and intense realization.

A Story of Duty, Courage & Redemption

Ground Zero follows the journey of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, played by Hashmi, who is on a high-stakes mission to capture a dangerous terrorist, Ghazi Baba. The plot is set in Kashmir during the early 2000s and shows how a group of radicalised youth, known as the “pistol gang,” carry out attacks under Ghazi Baba’s command.

The film presents the story of a young boy joining the rebel group while switching paths post influence by Dubey and his wife. Through this subplot, the film keeps alive the spirit of deradicalization and hope in the most difficult of times.

Besides Emraan, the film boasts worthy performances from Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra. The emotional levels enrich the action, depicting the personal lives attached to every uniform.

When & Where To Watch Ground Zero

Ground Zero will be available for all viewers on Amazon Prime Video starting June 20, 2025. Before that, if fans want to see this early, they can rent it for ₹349.

If you did not get a chance to see it in theatres, now is the time to see this intense piece of drama from the comfort of your own home. With Emraan Hashmi at the top of his game, based on a true story about some real heroes, Ground Zero is an intense blend of emotion, action, and history.

Check out the trailer of Ground Zero below:

