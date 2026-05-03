The Drama starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya had been doing its job silently at the box office. It has already become a financial success, but it will not stop just yet. It might wish to beat Wuthering Heights at the domestic box office to become the biggest romance movie of the year to date. But is it possible for the Zendaya starrer to beat Margot Robbie’s film and achieve this notable feat? Keep scrolling to find out.

The rom-com is different from regular rom-coms, and that clicked with viewers. The Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer was made on a modest budget and has already earned solid returns, emerging as the true box-office winner. Both actors have impressed the viewers with their performances. The fans are thrilled to catch them again in Dune 3 and The Odyssey, sharing the screen.

How much has The Drama earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, the film dropped to #10 in the domestic box office rankings this Friday and lost a significant number of screens in North America. The Drama collected just $267k at the North American box office this Friday, down 67.2% from last weekend. It lost 1125 theaters on Thursday in North America, which will have a significant impact on the film’s collection. After 29 days of release, the film’s domestic total has reached $46.3 million.

Can it beat Wuthering Heights domestically as the biggest romance movie?

Wuthering Heights, featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is the R-rated adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel of the same name. The movie collected $84.0 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Although The Drama has earned more than half of Wuthering Heights’ domestic total, the movie will still need a 79.5% jump to match Margot Robbie’s film.

The Drama is performing well at the box office, but with a loss of 1,125 theaters, the rom-com will be unable to make that jump in North America. Therefore, the rom-com drama will not be able to surpass or match Wuthering Heights’ domestic total. However, The Drama is a box-office winner. Zendaya’s film was made on a budget of $28 million and earned over 3.64 times its production cost. Meanwhile, Wuthering Heights had a budget of $80 million and raked in 3.02 times its production cost worldwide.

What is The Drama about?

The story follows Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, a happily engaged couple, as their relationship is put to the test by an unexpected revelation in the week leading up to their wedding. The Drama was released on April 3.

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