Director Christopher Nolan is already among the most bankable directors in Hollywood, and The Odyssey is arriving with more than just blockbuster expectations – it carries the weight of a historic milestone. The epic drama is being closely tracked not only for its standalone performance but for what it could mean for Nolan’s cumulative North American box office. The big question is: can The Odyssey help the visionary director’s cumulative total reach an even more elite level? Scroll below to find out.

According to reports, it is one of the most ambitious projects in Nolan’s career, and he called it his ‘longest held ambition’ and a foundational story resonating with his thematic interests. It is also reportedly the first major Hollywood feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The upcoming movie might have surpassed the production cost of Oppenheimer as well.

Christopher Nolan’s box office total in North America

Christopher Nolan is one of the most skilled and esteemed filmmakers in Hollywood, with a worldwide fan following. He has been part of the elite filmmakers’ club for years. He has a limited filmography, but they have left a mark on the world of cinema. He has directed twelve movies, and The Odyssey is his thirteenth feature film. Over the twelve films, the cumulative domestic total of Nolan-helmed films is around $2.41 billion.

The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises are his top domestic grossers, followed by Oppenheimer and other releases. According to Box Office Mojo, The Dark Knight collected $534.9 million, The Dark Knight Rises collected $448.1 million, and Oppenheimer collected $330.08 million at the North American box office. His fans eagerly await his films, knowing they consistently deliver breathtaking sci-fi spectacle.

Can The Odyssey help Nolan’s domestic total push past the $3 billion milestone?

Since Christopher Nolan’s domestic total is around $2.4 billion, his upcoming film will need about $590 million to surpass the $3 billion mark in North America. This means The Odyssey would have to earn almost $60 million more than The Dark Knight’s domestic total of $534.9 million. If it manages to earn $590 million domestically, it would also be the top-grossing movie of the Oppenheimer filmmaker.

It is not entirely impossible, but it would likely require The Odyssey to become one of the decade’s biggest domestic performers. Unless it truly breaks out at the box office, the film would land in the $350 milliom to $450 million range. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also be released that month, making it difficult to meet the $590 million target.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey chronicles the journey of the Greek king, Odysseus, after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife. The epic fantasy action film will be released widely on July 17.

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