Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav starrer Bhooth Bangla has witnessed good growth on the third Saturday. Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy has finally crossed the 150 crore milestone. It has now surpassed the lifetime of Kesari and OMG 2. Scroll below for the day 16 early trends at the Indian box office.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 16 Early Trends

According to early trends, Bhooth Bangla has added 3.5-4.5 crore to its kitty on day 16. It remained on similar lines as 4.75 crore garnered on the third Friday, which was a partial holiday due to Maharashtra Day. The screen count has reduced due to the arrival of Ek Din and Raja Shivaji, while also competing against Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

The overall net collection will stand around 152.16-153.16 crore net. The horror-comedy is now the 3rd film of Akshay Kumar to clock the 150 crore milestone in the post-COVID era, after Housefull 5, Sooryavanshi, and OMG 2.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Week 2: 48.23 crore

Day 15: 4.75 crore

Day 16: 3.5-4.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 152.16-153.16 crore

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film in India!

On day 16, Bhooth Bangla surpassed the domestic lifetime of OMG 2 (150 crore) and Kesari (153 crore). It is now Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time in India. The next target is Sooryavanshi (195.04 crore), which is almost 42 crore away.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

2.0 – 407.05 crore (all languages) Housefull 4 – 206 crore Good Newwz – 201.14 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Bhooth Bangla – 152.16-153.16 crore (estimates) Kesari – 153 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crore

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