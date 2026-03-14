After the underperformance of Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar is geared up to make his big-screen comeback with Bhooth Bangla. So far, the film has managed to generate good buzz among fans as well as neutrals due to the credentials involved. The upcoming Hindi horror-comedy entertainer brings back the classic duo of Akshay and director Priyadarshan, and the trade expects it to perform well at the Indian box office. But will it repeat the magic of Sooryavanshi by achieving one major milestone on day 1? Let’s discuss it below!

The post-COVID era has been very disappointing for the superstar, as, except for a couple of films, all theatrical releases have tanked at the Indian box office. Even in terms of opening day collection, the majority of them have been underperformers. Except for Sooryavanshi and Housefull 5, none of Akki’s films have hit the 20 crore milestone on day 1.

Sooryavanshi is the last Akshay Kumar film to earn 25 crore on day 1

The first post-COVID release of Akshay Kumar was Sooryavanshi, and despite restrictions, the film managed a solid start thanks to all the pre-release hype. On day 1, it clocked 26.29 crore net, and it still remains the biggest opener for the actor in the post-pandemic era. It was released in 2021, so it’s been 4 long years; no Akki film has reached the 25 crore milestone on day 1.

Can Bhooth Bangla repeat Sooryavanshi’s magic?

Akshay Kumar’s next release, Bhooth Bangla, is releasing in theaters on April 10, and it’s a non-holiday release. However, with the duo of Akshay and Priyadarshan making a comeback, the film is expected to open on a strong note. So far, the buzz has been good, and with a powerful trailer and chartbuster tracks, it can repeat the magic of Sooryavanshi and achieve a 25 crore milestone on day 1.

While Bhooth Bangla is expected to open well, let’s take a look at the opening-day collections of Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID releases below.

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crore Bachchhan Paandey – 13.25 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 10.7 crore Raksha Bandhan – 8.2 crore Ram Setu – 15.25 crore Selfiee – 2.55 crore OMG 2 – 10.26 crore Mission Raniganj – 2.8 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crore Sarfira – 2.5 crore Khel Khel Mein – 5.23 crore Sky Force – 15.3 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crore Housefull 5 – 24.35 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 12.5 crore

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