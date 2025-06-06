Housefull 5 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek A Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

What’s Good: The aesthetics of the cruise look well-made, and probably the brief introduction of the characters of Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff.

What’s Bad: The entire illogical plotline, cringeworthy non-funny jokes, unnecessary double meaning jokes, and the overly objectification of the female leads, the potential supporting star cast being wasted, not even the songs have a strong impact.

Loo Break: You can honestly take a loo break or also enjoy an entire popcorn and Samosa meal outside, you won’t miss a thing.

Watch or Not?: Unless you really want to go on a self-destructive mode during this weekend, you should really avoid this one.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 165 Minutes

Picture this, almost 3 hours of incessant cringeworthy jokes, unnecessary double meaning connotations, sexualizing your female leads in every possible way and destroying the potential of producing a wholesome family entertainer despite having a strong star cast. That is Housefull 5 for you. Honestly, the degradation of the franchise should be studied and it makes us just say one thing out loud, “Bas Karo Ab.”

The plot (if there is any) revolves around a billionaire, Ranjeet Dobrayal (Ranjeet) passing away from a heart attack before his 100th birthday can be celebrated in the form of a grand event on a cruise. He named his heir to his son from his first wife, Jolly. His son from his second wife Dev (Fardeen Khan), along with his board members (Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea and Shreyas Talpade) are assigned to see that his will is met to fruition. But then three men arrive along with their wives (Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan), who claim to be the real Jolly. Amid this, there is a killer lurking on the cruise who has sinister motives.

Housefull 5 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script and the plotline have to be the biggest downside of Housefull 5. None of the storylines even makes an iota of sense. The objectives of the three fake Jollies, the brainrot of a police investigation involving Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff’s characters, the attitude of the board members who all somehow have a shady past, the cringeworthy jokes of Chunky Panday and Johnny Lever, the sexualization of Soundarya Sharma’s character with each scene, all of them make the execution look lousy, disturbing and borderline shuddering.

Even the subtle callbacks to the older franchise especially Akshay Kumar accidentally killing a parrot or having a punching fight with a monkey do not land. You don’t even have the patience for the buildup of the main killer because you are just too exhausted with the entire tomfoolery of the entire thing. Only Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, and Jackie Shroff’s entry commands attention but again, the lousy writing for their character makes this one go completely downhill. There is an absolutely cringeworthy rap song involving Patekar’s character upon his entry which does not have any connection to the plot.

Housefull 5 Movie Review: Star Performance

The main star cast especially the likes of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Abhishek Bachchan and Fardeen Khan try to do full justice to their parts. But the script and the writing are so weak and lethargic that none of their performances stay with us. The less we can say about the actresses, the better. They were only used as glam dolls and sex symbols during the entire film, especially Soundarya Sharma. A separate scene involving the passing through a tunnel-like passage was introduced just to get a close-up shot of their bodies.

Housefull 5 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director Tarun Mansukhani has sadly presented to us the weakest execution of the franchise till now. At least the earlier parts had some entertaining moments which this one clearly lacked. The film surprisingly also has a U/A certificate despite having so many cringeworthy and double-meaning connotations and jokes. The music, except for maybe ‘Laal Pari’ is heavily forgettable.

Housefull 5 Movie Review: The Last Word

If this is not the indication for the franchise to be put on hold now, I don’t know what else is. We could not even handle the ending A of the movie, it gives me absolute nightmares to imagine what would have been the showcasing in ending B. I need to put my imagination to rest and get a medicine for the headache that was caused by this movie.

Housefull 5 Trailer

Housefull 5 released on 06th June, 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Housefull 5.

