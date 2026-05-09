Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, recently wrapped up its third week and entered its fourth week on a decent note. The film is already a clean success, and now, it is trying to make as much moolah as possible. After becoming the first non-sequel Indian horror-comedy film to gross 250 crore at the worldwide box office, it is now set to overtake Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 22!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 22 days?

On the fourth Friday, day 22, the horror-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 1.7 crore in India, maintaining a steady pace from day 21’s 1.75 crore. Overall, it has earned 168.71 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 199.07 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 56.95 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 22-day worldwide box office collection is 256.02 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 168.71 crore

India gross – 199.07 crore

Overseas gross – 56.95 crore

Worldwide gross – 256.02 crore

Needs less than 5 crore to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

With 256.02 crore, Bhooth Bangla is already the fifth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film globally. To claim the fourth spot, it must beat Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crore), which is 4.47 crore away. So, to grab the fourth spot, the Akshay Kumar starrer must add another 4.48 crore to its kitty, which will be easily accomplished during the fifth weekend.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian horror-comedy grossers globally (gross):

Stree 2 – 884.45 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 421.22 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 260.49 crore Bhooth Bangla – 256.02 crore (22 days)

More about the film

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla released in theaters on April 17. It was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

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