Dhurandhar 2 recently completed its glorious 50-day run in theaters, and while the pace has slowed, it has added another feather to its cap. A few days back, it comfortably surpassed Avatar: The Way Of Water to become the highest-grossing non-South film in the South Indian states. And now, it has gone a step further, becoming the first non-South film to gross 300 crore in the South Indian states, thereby achieving another historic box-office milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The first installment was a big hit in the South Indian states and minted surprising numbers during its box office run. For those who don’t know, it grossed 153.83 crore in the South Indian states, which was simply an excellent performance. It started on a fair-to-decent note, but thanks to strong word of mouth, the film became a huge success in the long run.

Dhurandhar 2 makes history in the South Indian states!

After the grand success of the first part, the buzz for Dhurandhar 2 was obviously very high. As expected, it started with a bang, and further, due to highly favorable word of mouth, the film maintained the winning momentum for several weeks, and, above all, the performance in Karnataka has stunned everyone. In Karnataka alone, the film has grossed a whopping 141.12 crore after spending 51 days in theaters, according to estimates.

After Karnataka, Telangana has contributed the most with 72.03 crore. Tamil Nadu contributed 38.96 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh’s 28.39 crore. In Kerala, the film has grossed 19.51 crore so far. Overall, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a mind-blowing 300.01 crore gross at the box office in the South Indian states after a 51-day run. With this, it has become the first non-South film to reach a 300 crore milestone in the South Indian states.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Jawan in the South Indian states

Among Bollywood films, the Ranveer Singh starrer is the top grosser in the South Indian states by a huge margin. The second spot is held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which grossed 188.13 crore. If a comparison is made, Ranveer’s film is ahead by a whopping 111.88 crore or 59.46%.

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