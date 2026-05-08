Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is making noise for all the right reasons. Due to the goodwill built by the first two installments, the hype for the third installment is naturally very high. Also, fans are all charged up to celebrate it as a big event as the film releases on Lalettan’s birthday, May 21. With all the positivity around the film, it is expected to pull off a record-breaking start at the Indian box office.

While the full-fledged advance booking is yet to open, it has been learned that pre-sales for fan shows in Kerala have already started. In fact, within a few hours of going live, many shows were sold out. Tomorrow, on May 9, the much-awaited trailer will be unveiled, and it is expected to raise the buzz ahead of the film’s release. On the whole, a mega opening is on the cards.

Mollywood to witness history in May with Drishyam 3

Even without looking at the trailer, it’s safe to say that Drishyam 3 is aiming for a bumper start at the Indian box office, and it will cross the 10 crore net mark like a cakewalk. With this, the film will help Mollywood create history by witnessing two double-digit openers in a single month, something that has never happened before.

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Patriot was released on May 1, and it opened at 10 crore net. Now, with Drishyam 3 ready to have a blast on May 21, Mollywood will see two double-digit openers at the Indian box office in one month for the first time in history. Celebration times ahead for the Malayalam cinema!

Can it challenge L2: Empuraan’s day 1 collection?

Due to a solid pre-release buzz, Drishyam 3 is expected to pull off a crazy start at the Indian box office. Due to the sequel factor and Mohanlal’s stardom, it has a chance to cross the 20 crore mark in net collections on day 1. As of now, L2: Empuraan holds the record for the biggest opening for Mollywood with 21 crore net. The upcoming Drishyam threequel has a strong chance of dethroning L2: Empuraan.

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