Star Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore Kumar G., Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nikhat Khan, Baiju Santhosh, Jerome Flynn, Fazil

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

What’s Good: The film delivers a world-class experience, particularly in its action choreography, CGI, and overall visual spectacle.

What’s Bad: The film maintains a fast pace but lags in certain moments, giving the impression of a series of trailers stitched together in a nonlinear format. The background score is bass-heavy and, at times, feels overwhelming.

Loo Break: The film doesn’t give you the luxury of a loo break apart from the interval.

Watch or Not?: If you’re a fan of fast-paced action films, this one is highly recommended, especially if you enjoyed KGF. However, if action-packed movies aren’t your thing, this might not be for you. Due to its intense bass-heavy background score, it’s also not suitable for those with severe heart conditions. If you love Hollywood-style action films, this will deliver a similar experience.

Language: Malayalam (original), Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 2 hours 59 minutes

Five years have passed since Lucifer’s events, and Stephen Nedumpally has vanished from Kerala, leaving its people unaware of his whereabouts. As Kerala faces a new crisis, can the devil return to save God’s own country?

Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s character, Zayed Masood, receives an in-depth backstory that clarifies his motivations. In contrast, Tovino Thomas’s Jathin Ramdas lacks a truly compelling drive. Delving further into this could lead to spoilers. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s character, Khureshi-Ab’raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally, is explored in greater detail, including his business empire, revenue sources, and connections with international cartels, intelligence agencies, and enemies.

L2: Empuraan Movie Review: Script Analysis

Unlike Lucifer, L2: Empuraan places less emphasis on plot and emotional depth. That’s not to say there aren’t emotional moments, but the film lacks a strong connection between the characters and the audience. We don’t spend enough time with these characters to grow attached before major events unfold, which is unusual for a Murali Gopy’s script.

While the screenplay serves its purpose, it feels average compared to his other works. However, given that this is a fast-paced action film, the lack of character development isn’t entirely unexpected—except for Priyadarshini Ramdas, played by Manju Warrier, who is the only character with a meaningful arc. While some action films manage to balance character growth with high-octane sequences, L2: Empuraan leans more towards spectacle than depth.

L2: Empuraan Movie Review: Star Performance

The cast’s performances serve as the film’s backbone, with each actor making their mark despite limited screen time. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran dominate the screen with their commanding presence, while Manju Warrier delivers a convincing performance. Mohanlal’s dialogue delivery and fight sequences are awe-inspiring, standing out as unmatched.

Karthikeya Dev also makes a strong impression with a noteworthy performance. Abhimanyu Singh delivers a praiseworthy performance, though his limited screen time doesn’t allow him to showcase his potential fully. Despite this, he makes a strong impact with what he’s given.

L2: Empuraan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Starting with direction, Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers something unexpected, and the hype is well justified. The film’s overall quality is unlike anything previously made in India, truly matching an international-level standard. Despite the previously mentioned issues, the visuals, fight sequences, and grand scale remain unparalleled.

However, while the background score does enhance certain scenes, the excessive use of bass, especially during the final fight sequence, feels overwhelming. If there’s one notable downside to the film, it’s the background score. Deepak Dev, who has delivered memorable scores in films like Thalavan and Lucifer, falls short here.

L2: Empuraan Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, L2: Empuraan is a world-class production from Mollywood that we can proudly showcase to an international audience. Despite its shortcomings, the film remains an enjoyable experience, boasting technical brilliance on par with global standards. While it lives up to the hype in terms of execution, the plot is weak at times, and certain moments may feel dull.

L2: Empuraan released on 27 March, 2025.

