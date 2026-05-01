Morning shows of Patriot have concluded, and it’s safe to say that it is on track to register a massive start at the Indian box office. Riding on the stardom of Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles, the film is off to a flyer, all thanks to a record occupancy in Kerala. In fact, it has gone past the day 1 morning occupancy of L2: Empuraan. However, the major difference between the two biggies is the number of shows. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest spy action thriller is out in theaters, and the audience is done with the morning shows. While the initial feedback from the neutral audience is mixed, fans are calling it a treat. Irrespective of the reactions, the film was bound to take a big start, and that’s really what happened. Being a front-loaded affair, most of the tickets for the first day were sold in advance, resulting in impressive morning-show occupancy.

Patriot opens with a blockbuster occupancy in morning shows

It has been learned that Patriot saw a rocking occupancy of 70-71% in the morning shows across the country. Such a start is mind-blowing and clearly showcases the stardom of Mohanlal and Mammootty, as the film is enjoying a crazy response despite underwhelming promotions. Apart from strong pre-sales, the film is also benefiting from the May Day/Labor Day holiday.

After such an extraordinary start in the morning, Patriot might see a decline in afternoon shows, only to see a hike in evening and night shows. As far as morning shows are concerned, the magnum opus has surpassed a mighty L2: Empuraan, which had an occupancy of 63-64% on day 1. However, in collections, the latest spy action thriller will remain much behind because the show count is much lower than Empuraan.

All set for a roaring day 1 at the Indian box office

The Mohanlal and Mammootty starrer has already earned around 3 crore net (as of 2 pm IST). Now, with afternoon shows in process and evening and night shows remaining, the film has a chance of hitting double digits at the Indian box office on day 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kara Box Office Collection Day 1: Fails To Enter Dhanush’s Top 5 Openers In India, Lowest Among His Post-COVID Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News