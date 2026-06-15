Karuppu, starring Suriya, RJ Balaji, and Trisha Krishnan, wrapped up its fifth weekend at the worldwide box office yesterday. Though it displayed an upward trend over the weekend, collections remained on the lower side. Due to the OTT release, the film will slow down further and won’t be able to add much to the overall tally. As a result, the film will wrap up its run as Kollywood’s tenth-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 31!

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office in 31 days?

In India, the Tamil fantasy action drama grossed 25 lakh on the fifth Friday, day 29. It was followed by a solid 120% jump on the fifth Saturday, day 30, grossing 55 lakh. On the fifth Sunday, day 31, it grossed 82 lakh, up 49.09%. Overall, it has earned 231.95 crore gross (196.57 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has grossed 80.9 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 31-day worldwide box office collection stands at 312.85 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 196.57 crore

India gross – 231.95 crore

Overseas gross – 80.9 crore

Worldwide gross – 312.85 crore

Karuppu to conclude its run as Kollywood’s 10th highest-grosser

With 312.85 crore in its kitty, Karuppu is currently Kollywood’s tenth-highest-grossing film globally. To claim the ninth spot, it must surpass Amaran (339.65 crore), which is 26.8 crore away. So, it needs another 26.81 crore more to become Kollywood’s ninth-highest-grossing film, which is not possible to achieve considering the film is in the final stage of its theatrical run.

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood grossers at the worldwide box office:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Jailer – 607.28 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Coolie – 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Vikram – 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore Amaran – 339.65 crore Karuppu – 312.85 crore (31 days)

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