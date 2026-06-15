Peddi concluded its second weekend at the worldwide box office on a good note. After maintaining a decent pace on the second Friday, the film displayed healthy growth on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, it entered the 200 crore club (net collections) in India, while globally, it scored a triple century. In the meantime, it has surpassed Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to become the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

In India, the Telugu sports action drama grossed 6.07 crore on the second Friday, day 9. It was followed by a good jump of 57.33% on the second Saturday, day 10, earning 9.55 crore gross. On the second Sunday, day 11, it jumped further by 13.61% and earned 10.85 crore gross. Overall, it has earned 254.88 crore gross (216 crore net) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Overseas, it has grossed 51.75 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection is 306.63 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 216 crore

India gross – 254.88 crore

Overseas gross – 51.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 306.63 crore

Makes history for Ram Charan!

As we can see, Peddi entered the 300-crore club globally in just 11 days. With this, it has become Ram Charan’s first-ever 300 crore grosser as a solo lead. Overall, it is his second 300 crore grosser after RRR. With still some fuel left in the tank, it’ll be interesting to see whether it reaches the 350 crore milestone.

Peddi is now Tollywood’s highest-grosser of 2026!

With 306.63 crore, Peddi has surpassed Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (300.79 crore) to become Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026. All eyes are now set on how far it goes at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top grossers of 2026 globally:

Peddi – 306.63 crore (11 days) Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore

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