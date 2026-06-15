Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, wrapped up its fourth weekend with impressive numbers. Despite multiple films running alongside, the Marathi devotional drama continues to do roaring business. Yes, the show count dropped below 1,000 on the fourth Friday, but due to the superb response, exhibitors increased shows on Saturday and Sunday. Over the weekend, it scored 4.47 crore, going a step closer to the 75 crore net milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 25 report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 25 days?

The devotional drama did a business of 1.27 crore on the fourth Friday, day 23. On day 24, it jumped by 10.23% and earned 1.4 crore. On day 25, it jumped by 28.57% again, scoring 1.8 crore. Overall, it has earned a staggering 68.22 crore net at the Indian box office. In gross collections, it equals 80.49 crore.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Day 23 – 1.27 crore

Day 24 – 1.4 crore

Day 25 – 1.8 crore

Total – 68.22 crore

Needs only 6.78 crore more to reach a major milestone

Deool Band 2 became the fifth Marathi film to cross the 50 crore net collection mark and is now set to reach 75 crore. Currently at 68.22 crore, the film needs 6.78 crore more to reach the 75 crore mark, which will be comfortably achieved in the coming days. Considering the strong momentum, it is now likely to cross 80 crore net in its lifetime run.

Set to become the 3rd highest-grossing Marathi film

With 68.22 crore, Deool Band 2 is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film at the Indian box office. To claim the third spot, it must surpass Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore), which is just 8.06 crore away. So, with another 8.07 crore, it’ll become the third-highest-grossing Marathi film, and the feat is expected to be achieved during the fifth weekend.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Deool Band 2 – 68.22 crore (25 days) Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

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