Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi starrer Deool Band 2 is enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office. It is now aiming to beat Krantijyoti Vidyalaya and emerge as the most profitable Marathi film of 2026. The target may be achieved during the fourth weekend. Scroll below for the day 23 report!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

According to Sacnilk, Deool Band 2 added 1.27 crore to its kitty on day 23. It witnessed a 49% jump on the fourth Friday, compared to 85 lakh collected on the previous day. There’s competition from Tumbadchi Manjula, yet its hold is commendable.

The cumulative total in India now stands at 65.02 crore net. It is the 2nd highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026 after Raja Shivaji. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 76.72 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Day 23 – 1.27 crore

Total – 65.02 crore

Competing against Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam’s profits!

Deool Band 2 is currently the 2nd most profitable Marathi film of 2026 with profits of 550%. It needs only 3.98 crore more in the kitty to beat Krantijyoti Vidyalay, which has registered lifetime profits of 583.75%.

Take a look at the top 3 most profitable Marathi films of 2026 at the Indian box office:

Krantijyoti Vidyalay: Budget: 4 crore | Collection: 27.35 crore | Profits: 583.75% | Verdict: Super Duper Hit Deool Band 2: Budget: 10 crore | Collection: 65.02 crore | 550% | Super Hit Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: Budget: 3 crore | Collection: 9 crore | Profits: 200% | Verdict: Super Hit

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 65.02 crore

ROI: 55.02 crore

ROI%: 550%

India gross: 76.72 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 8: Becomes 6th Successful Marathi Film Of 2026

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