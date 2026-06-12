Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and others, has concluded its 7-day opening week at the Indian box office, and it has been an underwhelming ride so far. Released amid low buzz, the film became a topic of conversation for its strong content, but it didn’t spark a turnaround. Yes, it attracted a section of audiences, but overall, its collections remained on the lower side. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Bandar earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

Released amid low pre-release buzz, the Bollywood crime thriller opened at 50 lakh. Due to favorable reviews and audience reaction, it saw a boost on day 2, scoring 95 lakh and 1 crore, respectively. On the first Monday, day 4, it dropped to 30 lakh. On day 5, it saw some growth due to discounted ticket rates (Blockbuster Tuesday offer) and earned 40 lakh. On day 6, it dropped to 25 lakh, while on day 7, it remained steady and scored 25 lakh again.

Overall, Bandar has earned an estimated 3.65 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 4.3 crore gross. While these numbers may seem underwhelming, they don’t necessarily reflect the quality of the content on offer. As expected, the niche appeal of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial has once again limited its commercial potential.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 95 lakh

Day 3 – 1 crore

Day 4 – 30 lakh

Day 5 – 40 lakh

Day 6 – 25 lakh

Day 7 – 25 lakh

Total – 3.65 crore

Budget and box office verdict

While the exact budget of Bandar is unknown, it is estimated to be 15-18 crore. Against this cost, it has earned only 3.65 crore net so far. So, in 7 days, the film has recovered 24.33-20.27% of the budget. Due to new Bollywood releases, the show count of the Bobby Deol starrer has been significantly reduced, thus leaving little scope for scoring at the Indian box office. Eventually, it is expected to conclude its run with a flop verdict with a recovery of less than 50%.

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