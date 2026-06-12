Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has completed eight weeks in theatres. It is a success, with 66% profits already in the kitty. But Priyadarshan’s directorial is now aiming to enter the 200 crore club. Scroll below for the day 56 box office report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 56

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 70 lakh on day 56. It added 7 lakhs to the kitty on the eighth Thursday. There’s massive competition, but it is commendable how Rajpal Yadav’s co-starrer continues to add moolah.

The cumulative total in India reaches 198.96 crore net. It is now only 1.04 crore away from entering the 200 crore club. Akshay Kumar has previously missed the double-century by just a few crores, as Housefull 5 concluded its lifetime at 198.41 crore and Sooryavanshi earned 195.04 crore.

Unfortunately, the screen count has further reduced due to the arrival of Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The 9th weekend will be the last big opportunity for Bhooth Bangla to achieve the feat. Fingers crossed!

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Week 7 – 4.4 crore

Week 8 – 70 lakh

Total – 198.96 crore

What is the budget of Bhooth Bangla?

The horror-comedy is made on a reported budget of 120 crore. It has registered returns of 78.96 crore in 56 days. Akshay Kumar starrer has gained the plus verdict with profits of 66% so far.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 56 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 198.96 crore

ROI: 78.96 crore

ROI%: 66%

India gross: 234.77 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 292.32 crore

Verdict: Plus

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