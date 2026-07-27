I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 18: Prithviraj Sukumaran Recovers 21.6% Of The Budget (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s I, Nobody has completed its third weekend at the box office. The Malayalam heist thriller is nearing the end of its theatrical run, with only 40 shows across the country. The film has earned less than 5 lakh each day in its third weekend. The film will be ending its theatrical run with a net collection of less than 10 crore. Find out where the statistics of the film lie as of now.

How Much Did I, Nobody Earn After 18 Days?

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest film has been struggling at the box office. The show count has dropped sharply due to new releases and low demand. In its third weekend, the film earned a total of 7 lakh, with Friday count being at just 0.01 crore. Saturday and Sunday saw a collection of 0.03 crore each. The net total of the film at the domestic box office stands at 8.

Day-Wise Collection of I, Nobody

Week 1 (8 days) – 7.98 crore

Week 2: 0.63 crore

Day 16: 0.01 crore

Day 17: 0.03 crore

Day 18: 0.03 crore

Total: 8.68 crore

I, Nobody has now crossed the net total of the Malayalam movie Kattalan, which was released this year. The film had earned 8.52 crore during its theatrical run in May this year. The Antony Vargehes film was made on a budget close to that of I, Nobody. Both films have become flops at the box office. While I, Nobody was made on a budget of 40 crore, Kattalan’s estimated budget is around 30-35 crore. I, Nobody has recovered only 21% of its budget and is likely to end its theatrical run below 10 cr net in India.

More About I, Nobody

One of the reasons that I, Nobody was an anticipated film was the team behind it. The heist film has been directed by Nissam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. The duo last worked together in the hit film Rorschach. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. The film has been jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C. V. Sarathi. The film also stars Hakim Shajahan in a pivotal role.

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