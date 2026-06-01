Kattalan Box Office Day 4: 75% Drop From The Opening Day

Antony Varghese’s latest actioner, Kattalan, has left everyone shocked with its numbers, but for all the wrong reasons. After generating immense hype as a standalone spin-off and the third installment in the expanding Mikhael Extended Universe (following Mikhael and Marco), the hyper-stylized action film crashed on its first weekend.

Sunday is traditionally the biggest day for theater revenue, but Antony Varghese‘s film has crashed on the fourth day. In fact, it is a 75% drop from the opening day, which is shocking and alarming as well!

Kattalan Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, May 31, Kattalan earned only 93 lakh at the box office. This is a massive drop from Thursday’s opening day, which brought in 3.8 crore. The film failed to show any growth over the weekend, with Saturday dipping below Friday, and Sunday collapsing under the 1 crore mark. A Sunday collection of 93 lakh against a Thursday opening of 3.80 crore hints at a total rejection.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 3.8 crore

Day 2: 1.6 crore

Day 3: 1.4 crore

Day 4: 93 lakh

Total: 7.73 crore

The film is reportedly made on a budget of 30 – 35 crore at the box office, and in four days, it has managed to recover 22 – 25% of its budget. With a recovery rate so low at the end of its extended opening weekend, the film is staring at a massive deficit. The weekdays ahead are expected to see even lower single-day counts, making it almost impossible to recover its budget!

Helmed by Paul George, the official synopsis of Kattalan says, “Power-hungry forces clash in the Ivory cartel war-a fierce story of control, vengeance, and survival where compassion vanishes and only the ruthless endure.” The film is rated 8.7 on IMDb.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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