Malayalam action thriller Kattalan is creating buzz for its gritty action and intense setting. While the film is already being discussed, a new update from the makers has shifted attention toward its deeper connection with the Marco universe. Directed by debutant Paul George, the film is set to offer audiences an interconnected narrative to Marco 2.

At the Mumbai premiere of the film, the team revealed that Kattalan will not function as just a standalone action film. Instead, it reportedly plays an important role in expanding the larger storyline that connects to Marco and possibly even Marco 2.

A Mystery From Marco Likley To Continue

One of the interesting talking points around the upcoming film is its subtle link to Marco. While Marco hinted at an unresolved emotional thread towards its climax, Kattalan is designed to further expand that story and provide context to a larger chain of events unfolding within the universe.

Viewers who remember the ending of the earlier film may recall that a child is kidnapped in the final sequence, but the reason behind the incident was left unexplored. The child is revealed to be Marco’s nephew. Kattalan is now expected to continue that thread and provide more context behind the mystery.

The Film Also Teases Future Franchise Plans

According to the makers, the ending of Kattalan also includes another tease that connects to the future of the Marco universe. This has already sparked speculation among fans about how the storyline could eventually lead into Marco 2. The idea of interconnected storytelling has added an extra layer of curiosity around the project beyond its action sequences.

Kattalan Cast & Crew

Directed by debutant Paul George, Kattalan is a high-voltage action entertainer set against the gritty and dangerous backdrop of ivory smuggling. The film stars Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead alongside Tamil actor Dushara Vijayan, who marks her Malayalam debut with the project. The ensemble cast also includes Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Raj Tirandasu, Baby Jean, Hipster, Hanan Shaah, and Parth Tiwari, among others.

Produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, best known for blockbuster action thriller Marco, Kattalan is set to release in theaters on May 28, 2026.

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