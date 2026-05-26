The buzz around the highly anticipated film Peddi is steadily growing following the release of its songs and trailer. Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan, who are busy promoting the film, recently attended a press event in Bengaluru, where the actress shared her experience of working with the superstar.

Janhvi Kapoor Jokes About Ram Charan Being The Ultimate Weight-Loss Secret

During the interaction, Janhvi Kapoor even made a funny remark about Ram Charan’s unmatched high energy, leaving everyone at the event amused. She joked that anyone wanting to lose weight should try dancing with the actor, suggesting that his energy alone could help them achieve it in no time.

Praising Ram Charan for his stamina and high energy while shooting songs and dance sequences, she chose a hilarious take. Janhvi was quoted as saying, “I’ll tell you the best weight loss tip I can give you all. Try to do a song with Ram Charan sir. You will become skinny in half a day.”

More About Peddi

Peddi is a sports action drama featuring Ram Charan in the role of a crossover athlete, a concept that echoes the journeys of sporting greats and masters. Much like MS Dhoni, who played football before rising as a cricket icon, and Sachin Tendulkar, who once showed an interest in tennis before becoming the God of Cricket, the film presents an intriguing sporting transition and journey.

Written and directed by Bachi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena.

Peddi premieres across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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