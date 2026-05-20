Usually, when a big-budget spectacle drops its first look, it is all about some chest-thumping dialogues and a hero looking like the god of the masses! But Prashanth Neel takes a totally different route with his upcoming biggie Dragon! Starring Jr NTR, the first glimpse of this film has dropped on the superstar’s birthday, and this glimpse is 4 minutes and 28 seconds long. But you will probably witness only 20 seconds of the RRR superstar!

The rest of the glimpse sets up the premise, timeline, and backstory of this upcoming film in a very specific way, highlighting everything you should know. It is such a good decision to let you settle in this world, even before Prashanth Neel arrives with Jr NTR‘s deadliest avatar on screen!

The glimpse of Dragon sets up the timeline of this film around post-1967 and the premise of the illegal opium production and trade! Everything about this glimpse is impressive. The storytelling, the dialogues, and the music! However, it is just a glimpse, but I still putting too much hope here and expect that the film might burn the box office records, since Jr NTR is spitting fire in every second he appears on screen!

In his introduction scene, he warns, “Sote waqt sapne mein unki shaqal nahi aati jinko maara hai, sirf unki aati hai jo bache hain!” And then he dares you to enter his dream, and we finally meet his villainous side – dark, gritty, spitting fire, and ready to slaughter one and all! The why behind this glimpse would turn the premise of the film!

This glimpse is an absolute masterclass in world-building. For anyone who thought Prashanth Neel would exhaust his signature dark, dystopian filmmaking after KGF and Salaar, will have to re-evaluate. Because with Dragon, he is taking us straight into a brutal, blood-soaked opium war – the darkest and most gritty world he might have created!

The biggest surprise is Anil Kapoor‘s high-stakes law enforcer with intense gravity. Add to that a stellar supporting cast featuring Ashutosh Rana, Biju Menon, and Sidhant Gupta, and you know Neel is cooking a layered, character-driven mass masterpiece. The sheer bass in Tarak’s voice, combined with Ravi Basrur’s thunderous background score, makes the dialogues sound like insane warnings! It is raw, it is threatening, and it perfectly translates why the film is titled Dragon.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon will star NTR in the lead. The film is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The film is set to release in 5 languages in June 2027.

Check out the glimpse of Dragon here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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