Remember that time when you were a kid, and you figured out Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan hai!? Well, it was the most iconic moment for all of us superhero fans, and now, my inner child is alive again after watching Jackie Shroff as a superhero in the trailer of the upcoming film, The Great Grand Superhero! The trailer looks promising, and I am rooting for Jaggu Dada big time!

The premise of this cute superhero film has been set up clearly – Jackie Shroff, a senior citizen, tells stories of his superhero days to his grandson, who sells the story to his friends in school. Now the entire child community treats him as a superhero, but we are not sure if he is one!

However, Jackie Shroff promises that he has been a superhero who fought Aliens and he will do it again if the aliens attack Earth! And here it is! Aliens arrive – two of them to be precise, and the kids look up to their superhero to wear his cape! Will he wear the cape? Will he fly like a superhero? Will he save the Earth? Or did Aliens actually attack us, will all be a part of this cute little fantasy world created by Manish Saini!

Everything in this film looks honest and innocent, so much so that you would root for it. Jackie Shroff isn’t trying to be a sleek Marvel hero. He is raw, he is desi, and he brings a certain Old School Coolness that Gen Z desperately needs to see.

We have seen teenage heroes and muscular mid-30s heroes. But a superhero who deals with joint pain while saving the world? That’s the kind of relatability we deserve! It’s quirky, it’s fresh, and it’s inherently funny. In fact, the writing seems to lean into Jackie’s real-life persona. It’s massy, it’s full of heart, and it doesn’t take itself too seriously.

This trailer has family entertainer written all over it. Kids will love the superhero aspect, and the older generation will show up for the nostalgia of seeing Jackie Shroff in a lead role. In a market saturated with gritty, dark thrillers, a lighthearted, aspirational sci-fi comedy could be the perfect palette cleanser.

This trailer is Bhidu-ful! High on heart and higher on swag. It feels like it is my summer vacation! I am excited for this one!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

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