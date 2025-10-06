Jackie Shroff is a prominent name in the film fraternity. With a career spanning over four decades, he has faced his own share of struggles but managed to carve out a niche for himself in the industry. Lovingly known as ‘Jaggu Dada,’ he has been winning hearts with his unique personality and powerful screen presence. But did you know Jackie Shroff lost his debut lead role to Mithun Chakraborty? Read on for the whole story.

Jackie Shroff Got An Offer To Debut In Dev Anand’s Film

During a chat with Bigg Boss 19 fame Kunickaa Sadanand on her podcast nearly three months ago, Jackie shared an interesting story from the early days of his acting career, where he was offered a lead role in Dev Anand’s Swami Da.

He shared, “It so happened that he offered me the second lead. I couldn’t believe my eyes, my ears that Dev Sahab was sitting in front of me. His son, Sunil, was also there. He told me, ‘He’s (his father) offering me a film. I said, ‘Wow!’ I went home and told my mother I was getting the second lead. The whole society went like, ‘Wohooo, Jaggu hero!’”

Jackie Shroff Was Replaced By Mithun Chakraborty

Remembering his replacement, Jackie Shroff shared, “After 15 days, Dev Sahab called and asked me to visit him. When I went there, he told me, ‘Mithun is here. So, I’m going to give that role to Mithun because he’s a better dancer. I’ve seen your dance; you’re good, but he’s better. Plus, he’s a senior.’ The dates you brought to me, for that, I’ll give you a role in the villain’s den. And villain’s den mein Shakti Kapoor ka chamcha bann gaya main.”

He further added, “My demotion happened in 15 days, from the second lead to the third villain. Mom said, ‘Whatever, it is, son, just do it.’ I liked him (Dev Anand). My mom knew I used to love him and all his songs. So, I got the role, and I did it with all my heart. I played a typical tough guy. I didn’t feel dejected. I was just happy I got Dev Sahab’s film.”

Jackie Shroff’s Upcoming Projects

Jackie was recently seen in Housefull 5, Tanvi The Great and in a special appearance in They Call Him OG. He will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, slated for release in cinemas on December 31, 2025. He is also a part of Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller film King, which features Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

