Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met is one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic-comedy film was a superhit at the box office. Shahid and Kareena had been dating in real life earlier, and their on-screen chemistry was well-received by the audience. However, did you know that Kareena initially refused to work with Imtiaz Ali because she hadn’t seen any of his films? Read on to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Was Not Sure Of Taking The Character Of Geet

According to Bollywood Shaadis, in an interview with Mid-Day India, Kareena Kapoor shared that she was unsure about taking on the character of Geet Kaur. She said, “I was actually without work. I hadn’t worked in a year and a half because I was saying no to big films. I was not getting the kind of film that I wanted. Films weren’t working, so I wanted to take a sabbatical for a year and a half. I think Imtiaz called up Shahid and narrated the film. We didn’t even know Imtiaz because he had just made Socha Na Tha. I hadn’t seen the film; Shahid, I think, had seen the film.”

Shahid Kapoor Convinced Kareena Kapoor For Jab We Met

“Imtiaz came out of the blue, and it happened. He approached Shahid, and Shahid told me, ‘Hey listen, you know, he’s going to approach you for this role, and it’s great.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll work. I’ll do this movie.’ I never knew that it would be this iconic movie. I think Imtiaz always looked at me for that, that you’re not understanding what this character is,” Kareena added.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor recalled shooting for Tashan and Jab We Met simultaneously, calling it a “karmic connection.” She shared, “I was shooting for Tashan, and I was giving Jab We Met the treatment like, ‘Listen I’m working with YRF, I’m playing the main role, I’ve become a size zero, and I’m going to kill it.’ That was my vibe on the sets of Jab We Met. In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear the script. He was like, ‘It’s amazing; the girl’s part is amazing, and you should try it. He kind of actually got this entire project together, and both of us ended up doing this film.”

Tashan Was Kareena Kapoor’s Passion Project

Kareena further shared that she was just shooting for Jab We Met because Tashan was her ‘passion project and would change her life.’ “Destiny had its own plans, and life took its course. And a lot had happened in the making of this film and Tashan. This (Jab We Met) changed my career, and that (Tashan) changed my life. I met the man of my dreams, and I did marry him. This took its own course where Shahid and I went our own ways, and this gem came out of it,” she concluded.

