Akshay is known for his comedic chops and one-of-a-kind movie choices. He has achieved immense fame for helming movies like Pad Man or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. But did you know that this tech billionaire loved his underrated movie? Read for the full story!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – A Socially Impactful Smash Hit

The 2017 smash hit “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” starring Akshay Kumar, had a significant social impact in addition to entertaining audiences across the country and sparking discussions about a pressing issue. Despite having a modest budget of Rs 18 crore, the film broke records by earning over Rs 316.97 crore worldwide. For Akshay Kumar, it was another watershed moment in his illustrious career, cementing his reputation as a social cause champion on screen.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, is set in rural India and sheds light on the country’s sanitation crisis, which is deeply rooted in cultural and religious sentiments. What makes this cinematic gem intriguing is how it came to be on the big screen. Despite its eventual success, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” faced significant early challenges. The script floated around the industry for a whopping four years, receiving rejection from several Bollywood heavyweights. However, fate had different plans.

Enter Akshay Kumar, known for playing socially conscious characters. After hearing the script, the superstar embraced the project wholeheartedly and became its driving force. His dedication to the story, combined with the film’s powerful message, had audiences flocking to theaters and critics raving.

Bill Gates Hails Akshay Kumar’s Socially Impactful Film

Amidst a dry spell at the box office marked by back-to-back flops, the film emerged as a cause for celebration in the industry. Even tech mogul Bill Gates hails it as one of the best things he saw in 2017, recognizing its ability to inspire change. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has a global gross collection of 316.97 crores.

Akshay Kumar On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s latest film, Jolly LLB 3, is currently running in theaters. The actor has reprised his iconic role as advocate Jolly Tyagi, alongside Arshad Warsi, from the first chapter of the courtroom drama franchise. Kumar has an interesting lineup of movies, including Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla.

