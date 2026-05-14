Akshay Kumar is back to rule the number game, and this time, he’s doing it one ticket at a time! With Bhooth Bangla showing an incredible run in its fourth week, the Khiladi of Bollywood has officially hit a massive cumulative milestone on BookMyShow. While several films in his last 10 releases have had different degrees of success, his cumulative pull on BMS remains strong, totaling a staggering 16.7 million ticket sales across his last ten outings.

Akshay Kumar Gets His Best

With his latest horror comedy, helmed by Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar has yet again broken his own milestone and set a new one, surpassing his highest-selling film on BMS. To date, it was OMG 2, which was Akshay Kumar’s highest-selling film on BMS since August 2023, ever since the daily hour tracking started on the ticket booking app!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office

Bhooth Bangla has officially hit 3.02 million ticket sales on BMS, surpassing OMG 2’s 3 million ticket sales, making it the highest-selling film of Akshay Kumar on BMS. This milestone is a testimony to the fact that the film has sustained even into its fourth week.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-selling films, ranked as per BMS sales.

Bhooth Bangla: 3.03 million OMG 2: 3 million Housefull 5: 2.4 million Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 million Sky Force: 1.99 million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K Sarfira: 417K

Total: 16.7 Million

Bhooth Bangla is the fourth Akshay Kumar film to hit 2 million+ ticket sales on BMS post August 2023. If the film continues its steady pace, it could end its theatrical run with somewhere near 3.2 million tickets sold. The actor has clearly built a fort for himself on BMS!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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